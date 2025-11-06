At least one drone blocked an airport in Sweden – details

Several police patrols are deployed at Sweden's Landvetter Airport due to a UAV incident

Landvetter Airport (Photo: Kontrastfoto / Wikipedia)

Landvetter Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden, was shut down due to unknown drones. This was reported by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Kingdom, reports Aftonbladet newspaper.

"I can confirm that drones have been spotted in Landvetter. Air traffic is currently suspended," the agency said.

The UAV was spotted shortly before 18:00 on November 6. Currently, no planes can land at the airport.

Two flights from Germany, one from Munich and one from Frankfurt, were diverted to the Danish capital of Copenhagen. A flight from Landvetter to Munich was canceled.

There are several law enforcement patrols at the airport.

"We are there and are trying to verify this information," the regional police said.

One person interviewed by the media took a picture of the drone.

"I was standing there taking pictures of the airplanes, and suddenly I saw something small in the sky, which I photographed. Then I realized that it was a drone because it was so small and had flashlights," the eyewitness said.

Swedavia, the state-owned operator of Swedish airports, also confirmed the closure of the airspace due to the UAV, which will continue while the police investigate.

Landvetter is located in western Sweden: