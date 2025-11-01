An unknown drone paralyzes the work of the airport in Berlin

The airport of the German capital did not accept flights for about two hours due to UAV activity

Airport (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

On Friday evening, the Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport was closed due to an unidentified drone being spotted near the airport. This was reported by the media Welt.

Numerous flights were rerouted. Commenting on the incident, the airport spokesperson said that "safety is paramount."

The flights were suspended from 20:08 to 21:58 local time. After that, the security authorities lifted the drone alert.

"We believe that the danger has now been eliminated," the airport spokesperson said after flights resumed. The police were also involved with a helicopter.

In early October, drones of unknown origin disrupted flights at Germany's second largest airport in Munich. The number of incidents caused by such drones is growing.

By the end of August 2025 alone, 144 drone-related disruptions had already been recorded. Over the same period last year, 113 incidents occurred across the country, and in 2023, only 99.