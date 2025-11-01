An unknown drone paralyzes the work of the airport in Berlin
On Friday evening, the Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport was closed due to an unidentified drone being spotted near the airport. This was reported by the media Welt.
Numerous flights were rerouted. Commenting on the incident, the airport spokesperson said that "safety is paramount."
The flights were suspended from 20:08 to 21:58 local time. After that, the security authorities lifted the drone alert.
"We believe that the danger has now been eliminated," the airport spokesperson said after flights resumed. The police were also involved with a helicopter.
In early October, drones of unknown origin disrupted flights at Germany's second largest airport in Munich. The number of incidents caused by such drones is growing.
By the end of August 2025 alone, 144 drone-related disruptions had already been recorded. Over the same period last year, 113 incidents occurred across the country, and in 2023, only 99.
- On October 8, the German Cabinet of Ministers approved a new law, according to which police will be allowed to shoot down drones in the sky over the country. The document must now be voted on by the parliament.
- This was preceded by unidentified drones spotted over the Munich airport. Because of them, on the evening of October 2, it was flights are restricted at the airport and more than 20 flights were canceled. The incident repeated and October 4.
- According to Bild, drones over the airport in Munich turned out to be military intelligence. However, the German Defense Ministry said that the drones over Germany have not yet posed a concrete threat.
Comments (0)