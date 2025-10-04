Bild: Drones over Munich airport turned out to be military reconnaissance drones

A secret police report says that the drones over Munich were reconnaissance drones. A Croatian citizen is detained

German airport (Illustrative photo: EPA/ANDRE PAIN)

The drones spotted over Munich, Germany, turned out to be military drones. This is reported by newspaper Bild, citing a secret report of the German Federal Police, which is at its disposal.

"According to Bild, the drones in Munich were military reconnaissance drones. A police helicopter of the Federal Police tried to find the pilot of the drone, but to no avail," the media writes.

It was because of these reconnaissance drones that Munich Airport shut down operations on October 3. 23 incoming flights were diverted and 12 flights were canceled. Another 46 flights could not take off as planned and were rescheduled for October 4. The airport disruption affected 6,500 passengers.

At the same time, a secret police report says that law enforcement officers managed to arrest a 41-year-old Croatian citizen who was at Munich airport with a drone. He has been charged with an administrative offense, an investigation is underway to find out why he was there with the drone.