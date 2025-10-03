Munich airport was closed due to the emergence of drones

More than 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones

Munich Airport (Photo: avianews)

On the evening of October 2, the German Air Traffic Control Service (DFS) restricted flights at Munich Airport from 22:18, and later suspended them altogether due to drones in the sky above the airport. This was reported to by on the airport's website.

According to the press service, as a result, 17 flights were unable to take off from Munich, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers. In addition, 15 arriving flights were redirected to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt .

"When a drone is spotted, passenger safety is the top priority. The reporting chains between air traffic control, the airport and police authorities have been established for many years," explained the airport representatives .

In the terminals, passengers were provided with folding beds, blankets, drinks and food.