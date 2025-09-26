Aalborg Airport in Denmark was closed again due to the threat of drones

At night, enemy drones violated the airspace over Aalborg Airport and the airports in Esbjerg, Sandeborg and Skridstrup

Danish Aalborg Airport (Photo: airport website)

On the night of September 26, the Danish authorities again closed the airspace over Aalborg Airport due to the threat of hostile drones This was reported by police and the Danish TV channel T V2.

"We closed the airspace at 23:40. There were a lot of people there all day. One of our officers spotted something that looked like a drone," said duty officer Christian Tilsted.

Because of this, workers had to divert two flights that were supposed to land at Aalborg, flying from the Faroe Islands and Copenhagen. After careful checks, the skies over the airport were reopened an hour later.

"We have thoroughly investigated the area and found nothing," said Tilsted.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the current situation "a hybrid war that we are seeing on Danish soil," and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that NATO takes the situation in Denmark very seriously.