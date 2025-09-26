Aalborg Airport in Denmark was closed again due to the threat of drones
On the night of September 26, the Danish authorities again closed the airspace over Aalborg Airport due to the threat of hostile drones This was reported by police and the Danish TV channel T V2.
"We closed the airspace at 23:40. There were a lot of people there all day. One of our officers spotted something that looked like a drone," said duty officer Christian Tilsted.
Because of this, workers had to divert two flights that were supposed to land at Aalborg, flying from the Faroe Islands and Copenhagen. After careful checks, the skies over the airport were reopened an hour later.
"We have thoroughly investigated the area and found nothing," said Tilsted.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the current situation "a hybrid war that we are seeing on Danish soil," and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that NATO takes the situation in Denmark very seriously.
- on September 22, unknown drones flew into Denmark. At the time, the police stated that the drones were operated by a "competent operator." "Several" drones were spotted on the night of September 25 as well. The police reported that attempts to destroy the drones were unsuccessful, and the operators have not yet been detained.
