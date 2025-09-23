Drones in Denmark. Police say drones were flown by a "competent operator"

Law enforcement officers at Copenhagen Airport on September 22, 2025 (Photo: STEVEN KNAP / EPA)

The Danish police reported that the drones that temporarily closed Copenhagen Airport on September 22 were operated by a "competent operator". About this writes Reuters, citing Danish police chief Jens Jespersen.

"We concluded that he was what we would call an experienced operator. This is a person who has the capabilities, the desire and the tools to demonstrate his abilities in this way," Jespersen told reporters.

He noted that it is too early to say whether the incidents in Denmark and Norway are linked. He explained that the drones in Denmark appeared from several directions, turned the lights on and off, and then disappeared after a few hours.

On the night of September 22, drones were spotted in the air spaces near Copenhagen airports and Oslo, forcing the closure of both airports for several hours. This resulted in the rerouting of flights and caused difficulties for tens of thousands of passengers.

According to the authorities, Copenhagen Airport was closed for four hours after two or three large drones appeared. In Oslo, flights were suspended for three hours after two reported incidents.

on September 23, it became known that Copenhagen had diverted 31 flights due to the incident, causing delays or cancellations of about 100 flights and affecting the travel of about 20,000 passengers.