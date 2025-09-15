Poland neutralizes drone flying over presidential palace and government buildings – Tusk
A drone flying over government buildings was neutralized in Poland, reported prime Minister of the country Donald Tusk.
"Recently, the State Protection Service neutralized a drone that was operating over government buildings (Parkowa Street) and the Belvedere Palace," the politician said.
According to him, two citizens of Belarus were detained.
The Polish police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, Tusk summarized.
Belvedere Palace is one of the residences of the Polish president. It and Parkowa Street are located near each other in the capital Warsaw. The Russian embassy is also located next to them.
- In July, Tusk said that Poland had already detained 32 people suspected of involvement in sabotage and attacks by order of the Russian special services. The defendants are citizens of Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Colombia.
- On September 13 in Poland has begun NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel in response to a Russian drone attack on the country three days earlier.
- The next day, Polish president Nawrocki agreed to deployment of NATO allied troops on the territory of his country as part of a new operation.
