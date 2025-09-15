Poland neutralizes drone flying over presidential palace and government buildings – Tusk

Polish police establish circumstances of the incident in Warsaw – two citizens of Belarus detained

Donald Tusk (Photo: Adam Warzawa / EPA)

A drone flying over government buildings was neutralized in Poland, reported prime Minister of the country Donald Tusk.

"Recently, the State Protection Service neutralized a drone that was operating over government buildings (Parkowa Street) and the Belvedere Palace," the politician said.

According to him, two citizens of Belarus were detained.

The Polish police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, Tusk summarized.

Belvedere Palace is one of the residences of the Polish president. It and Parkowa Street are located near each other in the capital Warsaw. The Russian embassy is also located next to them.