32 people detained in Poland on suspicion of cooperation with Russian special services
Poland has detained 32 people suspected of involvement in sabotage and attacks ordered by Russian special services. This was announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a government meeting, transmits Onet.
According to Tusk, these suspicions are supported by concrete evidence, but he did not provide details.
One of the detainees has already been convicted and is in prison. The detainees are citizens of Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Colombia.
According to Tusk, this list is not exhaustive.
"Destabilization at the borders, attempts to paralyze the work of our services are closely linked to radical subversive actions – arson, beatings," Tusk said.
He added that he had asked the relevant ministers to take even more intensive measures to prevent risks and expose all those responsible for acts of sabotage in Poland.
- on June 10, 2024, Fiala reported that in Prague, law enforcement officers detained a 26-year-old foreigner on suspicion of an attempted terrorist attack allegedly ordered by Russia.
- on May 12, 2025, Polish law enforcement officers declared their involvement two Ukrainian citizens to the arson attack on a shopping center in Warsaw in May 2014.
- on July 29, Poland charged a Colombian citizen with arson of two construction warehouses commissioned by the Russian special services.
