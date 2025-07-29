32 people detained in Poland on suspicion of cooperation with Russian special services

Among the detained saboteurs are citizens of Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Colombia

Donald Tusk (Photo: EPA)

Poland has detained 32 people suspected of involvement in sabotage and attacks ordered by Russian special services. This was announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a government meeting, transmits Onet.

According to Tusk, these suspicions are supported by concrete evidence, but he did not provide details.

One of the detainees has already been convicted and is in prison. The detainees are citizens of Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Colombia.

According to Tusk, this list is not exhaustive.

"Destabilization at the borders, attempts to paralyze the work of our services are closely linked to radical subversive actions – arson, beatings," Tusk said.

He added that he had asked the relevant ministers to take even more intensive measures to prevent risks and expose all those responsible for acts of sabotage in Poland.