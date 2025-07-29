Poland accuses Colombian national of arson at warehouses on behalf of Russia

Previously, the same foreigner committed arson in the Czech Republic

Poland has charged a Colombian citizen with committing a terrorist act on the orders of Russian intelligence services. This was announced... reports The Agency for Internal Security of Poland (ABW).

The suspect partially pleaded guilty and testified in the case of the arson of two construction warehouses in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship in May 2024.

The investigation established that the arson was ordered, controlled, and financed by a person connected to Russian intelligence services.

The suspect received detailed instructions from a Russian curator regarding the purpose of the attack and its execution, including instructions for making a Molotov cocktail.

According to ABW, the Colombian's modus operandi is consistent with similar incidents detected in many Central and Eastern European countries.

"Russian intelligence services, using the Telegram messenger, systematically and on a large scale recruited individuals of Latin American origin with military experience to conduct reconnaissance of designated locations, and then set fire to selected targets and document the damage," the service said in a statement.

Polish law enforcement officials emphasized that the photos and recordings provided by the mercenaries were later used by Russian-language media for disinformation and propaganda.

According to the investigation, the individuals involved in these cases worked for Russia solely for money.

A Colombian citizen was charged in Prague with the terrorist attack against Poland, where he was already... is serving a sentence for arson at a bus depot and planning the arson of a shopping center.

For the actions committed in Poland, he faces a penalty ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.