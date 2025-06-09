In the Czech Republic, a Colombian man was sentenced to eight years in prison for arson, allegedly ordered by Russia

Prague (Illustrative photo: Martin Divisek/EPA)

On Monday, June 9, a court in the Czech capital sentenced a Colombian citizen to eight years in prison for arson and planning another arson in a case that authorities believe may be linked to Russia. This was reported by the agency Associated Press.

The Prague City Court also ordered the foreigner to pay compensation in the amount of 115,000 CZK, which is equivalent to $5300. The court approved the agreement between prosecutors and the defendant who pleaded guilty to the crime.

A 26-year-old Colombian man was arrested a year ago after he set fire to three buses and a depot in Prague at night. The court heard that the man had filmed his actions and left. Workers managed to extinguish the fire.

The court said that the man had received an order for arson on a Telegram. He was promised $3000 for completing the "task". He also planned another attack, possibly in a movie theater in Prague.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said earlier that the arson was likely part of Russia's hybrid war against his country.

On June 10, 2024, Fiala reported that in Prague, law enforcement officers detained a 26-year-old foreigner on suspicion of an attempted terrorist attack allegedly ordered by Russia.

On May 12, 2025, Polish law enforcement announced the involvement of two Ukrainian citizens in the arson attack on a shopping center in Warsaw in May 2024.