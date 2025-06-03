The suspect was actively looking for work in Telegram groups for foreigners in London, journalists found out.

Keir Starmer

21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych, suspected of arson of property associated with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer , may have been recruited by Russian special services via Telegram. This is evidenced by an analysis of the Ukrainian's activity on social networks and messengers, conducted by "Schemes" (Radio Liberty).

Journalists found that during 2022–2025, Lavrynovych actively searched for work in Telegram groups for foreigners in London. The searches were dominated by jobs in the construction and hotel business, including "for cash."



The man left his last message about looking for work in one of these groups on May 3, five days before the arson attack in London of a car associated with Starmer.

It is noted that Lavrynovych last accessed the application on the night of May 13 – a few hours before he was detained by police after setting fire to a building, which is also linked to the British Prime Minister.



The last messages from a Ukrainian about looking for a job via Telegram channels were in early May of this year. In particular, on May 2 in the "London UA" group, he wrote: "I will consider any options when looking for a job."

Two hours later, a user named Yuriy replied to this message: "Write in private." Yuriy had joined "London UA" a few days before this dialogue.



As analyzed by journalists, Roman Lavrynovych has indicated Britain as his place of residence, as well as a British phone number, in his profile on the Russian social network Vkontakte since at least 2016.