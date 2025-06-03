Schemes: Suspect in Starmer's house arson may have been recruited by Russian intelligence services on Telegram
21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych, suspected of arson of property associated with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer , may have been recruited by Russian special services via Telegram. This is evidenced by an analysis of the Ukrainian's activity on social networks and messengers, conducted by "Schemes" (Radio Liberty).
Journalists found that during 2022–2025, Lavrynovych actively searched for work in Telegram groups for foreigners in London. The searches were dominated by jobs in the construction and hotel business, including "for cash."
The man left his last message about looking for work in one of these groups on May 3, five days before the arson attack in London of a car associated with Starmer.
It is noted that Lavrynovych last accessed the application on the night of May 13 – a few hours before he was detained by police after setting fire to a building, which is also linked to the British Prime Minister.
The last messages from a Ukrainian about looking for a job via Telegram channels were in early May of this year. In particular, on May 2 in the "London UA" group, he wrote: "I will consider any options when looking for a job."
Two hours later, a user named Yuriy replied to this message: "Write in private." Yuriy had joined "London UA" a few days before this dialogue.
As analyzed by journalists, Roman Lavrynovych has indicated Britain as his place of residence, as well as a British phone number, in his profile on the Russian social network Vkontakte since at least 2016.
- A fire broke out in a house in north London on the night of May 12. The fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries, but the entrance to the building was damaged. Starmer lived in this house before moving to his official residence.
- On May 13, British police announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man suspected of setting fire to Starmer's house.
- The next day, law enforcement officials said they were investigating the possibility that a "hostile state" could have been behind the arson attacks on cars, apartments, and houses linked to Starmer.
- On May 17, the second suspect was reported to have been detained , and on May 19, the third .
- On June 3, London police arrested a fourth suspect in an investigation into a series of arsons linked to Starmer.