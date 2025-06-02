GUR: Russian special services recruit Ukrainians in Europe for various crimes

It is noted that the enemy mainly recruits people who have left the occupation

_119526384_2dd21a23-96c7-4fa4-b858-e66851cac917

Russian special services are trying to recruit Ukrainians for illegal activities in Europe. This was warned by The Main Intelligence Directorate.

It is noted that Ukrainians are offered money for participating in illegal activities, monitoring critical infrastructure and performing other tasks in favor of Russia.

According to the GUR, these are mostly Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily occupied territories who are in difficulty.

The intelligence service noted that recruiting Ukrainians to "implement hostile scenarios in Europe" is another tool of Russia's hybrid aggression against Ukraine and the entire European community.

The DIU urges that if a suspicious person contacts you and offers something similar, you should immediately contact the law enforcement agencies of the host country or Ukrainian diplomatic missions.