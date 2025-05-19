Britain arrests third suspect in Starmer house arson case

Keir Starmer (Photo: Neil Hall/EPA)

British police have arrested a third man as part of an investigation into a series of arson attacks in north London, including a fire at the home of the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the London Police.

the 34-year-old man was arrested on the morning of Monday, May 19, in Chelsea, southwest London. He is suspected of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Reuters reminded that earlier police arrested a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen and a 26-year-old man, who was not named.

A fire in a building in north London occurred on the night of May 12. The fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries, but the entrance to the building was damaged. Starmer lived in this house before moving to his official residence.

On May 13, British police announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man suspected of setting fire to Starmer's house.

The next day law enforcement officials said that they are investigating the possibility that a "hostile state" may have been behind the fires at Starmer's car, apartment and house.

On May 17, it was reported that a second suspect was detained.