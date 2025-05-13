British police arrest suspect in Starmer's house arson attack
British police have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of setting fire to the home of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on May 12. The suspect is being investigated for involvement in two other arsons in the neighborhood that occurred the day before the incident at the home of the British prime minister, Reuters reports .
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
The investigation was conducted by the London Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Service due to the connection of the affected property to a well-known public figure.
Investigators are currently investigating whether the arson of Starmer's house is linked to a vehicle fire that occurred in the same area on May 8 and a fire near the entrance to a house in a neighboring area on May 11.
Police said the suspect will remain in custody.
- A fire broke out in a house in Camden Town, north London, on the night of May 12. The fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries, but the entrance to the building was damaged.
- Starmer lived in this house before moving to the official residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street.