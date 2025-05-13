British police arrest suspect in Starmer's house arson attack

Suspect is being investigated for involvement in two more arsons in the neighborhood

Keir Starmer (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

British police have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of setting fire to the home of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on May 12. The suspect is being investigated for involvement in two other arsons in the neighborhood that occurred the day before the incident at the home of the British prime minister, Reuters reports .

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The investigation was conducted by the London Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Service due to the connection of the affected property to a well-known public figure.

Investigators are currently investigating whether the arson of Starmer's house is linked to a vehicle fire that occurred in the same area on May 8 and a fire near the entrance to a house in a neighboring area on May 11.

Police said the suspect will remain in custody.