A second suspect has been arrested in the UK in connection with the arson of two properties and a car linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Sky News reports.

The 26-year-old was arrested at around 1:45 p.m. (11:45 a.m. Kyiv time) at Luton Airport, 30 miles north of London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The arrest was made by counter-terrorism officers. The suspect is in police custody in the British capital.

The day before, on May 16, it became known that another suspect in this case is a citizen of Ukraine.