Second suspect arrested in Britain in arson case against Starmer's house
A second suspect has been arrested in the UK in connection with the arson of two properties and a car linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Sky News reports.
The 26-year-old was arrested at around 1:45 p.m. (11:45 a.m. Kyiv time) at Luton Airport, 30 miles north of London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.
The arrest was made by counter-terrorism officers. The suspect is in police custody in the British capital.
The day before, on May 16, it became known that another suspect in this case is a citizen of Ukraine.
- A fire broke out in a house in north London on the night of May 12. The fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries, but the entrance to the building was damaged. Starmer lived in this house before moving to the official residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street.
- On May 13, British police announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man suspected of setting fire to Starmer's house. He was being investigated for involvement in two other arsons linked to the prime minister that occurred the previous day.
- The next day, law enforcement officials announced that they were investigating the possibility that an "enemy state" could have been behind the arsons.