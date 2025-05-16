Ukrainian suspected in Starmer's house arson

Man in custody on suspicion of arson at three properties linked to British Prime Minister

Keir Starmer (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

A Ukrainian citizen is suspected of involvement in the arson of two residential buildings and a car linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer . The man is in custody. Sky News and the Crown Prosecution Service of England and Wales reported this.

According to the prosecutor's office, the 21-year-old Ukrainian lives in London.

He has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

"These charges relate to two fires in residential buildings in Islington on Sunday, May 11, and in Kentish Town on Monday, May 12, as well as a car fire in Kentish Town on Thursday, May 8," said Bethan David, head of the counter-terrorism unit at the Crown Prosecution Service.

All of the properties, the channel notes, are linked to Starmer. In particular, the last damaged house was where he lived with his family before becoming prime minister.

No one was injured in the fires. One person was evacuated from a house in Islington due to smoke inhalation.

The suspect remains in custody. Westminster Magistrates' Court is due to decide on his further remand on Friday, May 16.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all interested parties that criminal proceedings against the accused are currently ongoing and that he is entitled to a fair trial," said Bethan David.