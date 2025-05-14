British police investigate involvement of "enemy state" in Starmer's house arson

The day before it became known about the arrest of the suspect, his citizenship was not disclosed

Keir Starmer (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

Counter-terrorism police are investigating the possibility that a "hostile state" could be behind the arson attack on the house of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by the newspaper The Telegraph.

On Tuesday, May 13, a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attacking two properties and a car linked to Starmer was questioned by specialist detectives from Scotland Yard's SO15 counter-terrorism command.

The suspect, whose nationality has not been disclosed, was arrested early the previous morning in southeast London. His home is located about 12 miles from the site of three suspected petrol bomb attacks in north London, which were allegedly targeted at the British prime minister.

The media recalled that the first attack targeted a car previously owned by the prime minister, and the second targeted an apartment he owned in the 1990s. The third target was Starmer's family home, where he lived before moving to the prime minister's residence.

Law enforcement sources say the motives may be related to a hostile state or terrorism, including far-left, far-right or Islamist terrorism. Detectives are also investigating whether the detainee could have acted independently and had a personal grudge against the prime minister.

Downing Street also did not rule out the possibility of a hostile state's involvement, but refused to comment on the details while the investigation continues.

A fire in a building in Camden Town, north London occurred on the night of May 12. The fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries, but the entrance to the building was damaged. Starmer lived there before moving to the official residence of the British Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street.

On May 13, British police announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man suspected of setting fire to Starmer's house.