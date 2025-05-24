FT: UK probing Russia's involvement in Starmer-related property arson attacks

Two Ukrainians and a Romanian citizen are charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger human life

Keir Starmer (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

British security services are investigating whether Russia may be involved in three arson attacks on property associated with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

The media recalled that two Ukrainians and a Romanian citizen were charged with conspiracy to commit arson with the intent to endanger human life. Police say the three men conspired with "other unknown persons.".

The FT's sources said that British officials are investigating whether the Russians may have recruited the men accused of the arson attacks. They added that discussions are underway on how best to respond if this is the case .

One government official warned that many different versions of the events are still being investigated, and nothing can be ruled out at this stage.

London police declined to comment on Russian involvement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to FT's request for comment.

Britain was one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine during the Conservative and Labor administrations.

Even if British law enforcement concludes that Russia was involved in the arson attacks, this does not necessarily mean that the Kremlin ordered them or that the suspects knew about any involvement of Moscow, the journalists noted.

A fire in a building in north London occurred on the night of May 12. The fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries, but the entrance to the building was damaged. Starmer lived in this house before moving to his official residence.

On May 13, British police announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man suspected of setting fire to Starmer's house.

The next day law enforcement officials said that they are investigating the possibility that a "hostile state" may have been behind the fires at Starmer's car, apartment and house.

On May 17, it was reported that a second suspect was detained, and on May 19, a third suspect was arrested .