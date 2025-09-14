Nawrocki agreed to the deployment of military units of foreign member states of the North Atlantic Alliance in Poland to strengthen the country

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

President of Poland Karol Nawrocki has agreed to the deployment of NATO forces on the territory of his country as part of a new NATO operation. About this decision said Polish National Security Bureau.

According to the document, the head of state agreed to the deployment of military units of foreign NATO member states in Poland to strengthen the Republic.

We are talking about deployment of troops as part of the Alliance's Operation Eastern Sentinel.

Navrotsky's resolution is classified, the Polish National Security Bureau noted.

The agency did not provide any other details.