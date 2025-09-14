Polish president authorizes deployment of allied troops within the framework of "Eastern Sentinel"
President of Poland Karol Nawrocki has agreed to the deployment of NATO forces on the territory of his country as part of a new NATO operation. About this decision said Polish National Security Bureau.
According to the document, the head of state agreed to the deployment of military units of foreign NATO member states in Poland to strengthen the Republic.
We are talking about deployment of troops as part of the Alliance's Operation Eastern Sentinel.
Navrotsky's resolution is classified, the Polish National Security Bureau noted.
The agency did not provide any other details.
- On September 13 in Poland has begun NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel in response to a Russian drone attack on the country three days earlier.
- Asked whether targets over the west of Ukraine would be shot down, Supreme Allied Commander Europe Hrynkiewicz said that in this operation NATO focuses on the defense of its territory.
- On September 16 Nawrocki will visit Berlin and Paris, where he will discuss with Western leaders the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.
