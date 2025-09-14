Navrotsky to visit Paris and Berlin to discuss Russian drone flights

Polish President to visit Berlin on September 16 and fly to Paris the same day

Karol Navrotsky (Photo: EPA)

President of Poland Karol Navrotsky on September 16, he will visit Berlin and Paris to discuss with Western leaders the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Zbigniew Bogucki, transmits Polish Radio.

It is noted that Navrotsky is changing his schedule of foreign visits. In particular, on September 16, he will visit Berlin and then fly to Paris the same day.

The topic of Russian drones that violated Polish airspace on September 10 was added to the program of visits.

Navrotsky also plans to discuss reparations from Germany and the Mercosur trade agreement.

In addition to security issues, the President also plans to discuss reparations and international trade in Berlin.

In Berlin, Navrotsky will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and, according to the German side, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. High-level talks are scheduled for Paris, with topics including security, the Russian threat, and the future of transatlantic cooperation.