The largest airport in the Danish capital was blocked due to drones
Denmark's largest airport in the country's capital, Copenhagen, has stopped working because of drones, said local police.
According to her, the Kastrup airport is currently closed for takeoffs and landings, as two or three large drones have been spotted in the area.
The duration of the restrictions is currently unknown, the Copenhagen police said.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Norway, two people were detained for illegal drone flights in a restricted area in the center of the capital, Oslo, reports SOL.
In particular, they launched a drone over the territory of the Norwegian Armed Forces in the Akershus fortress, the local police reported.
This fortress houses the office of the head of government, the army headquarters and the Ministry of Defense of the kingdom.
The Norwegian police have not yet announced the nationality of the detainees.
- On the evening of September 15, the Polish prime minister said that in Warsaw a drone was neutralized, which flew over the Belvedere Palace, one of the presidential residences, and government buildings. The incident occurred five days after the of the Russian drone attack in Poland.
- On September 16, it became known that Polish law enforcement officers arrested a 21-year-old Ukrainian and a 17-year-old Belarusian woman. Subsequently, Warsaw decided to deport the detained citizen of Ukraine.
