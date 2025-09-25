Drones have flown into Denmark again. Aalborg Airport suspends operations

Police in Northern Jutland reported that "several drones" were spotted near Aalborg Airport

Aalborg Airport in Denmark (Photo: wikimedia.org)

On the night of September 25, the Danish airport Aalborg suspended operations because of drones that violated the country's airspace. This was reported by Reuters and the North Jutland Police in social network X.

The police of Northern Jutland told reporters that "several drones" were spotted flying with their lights on near Aalborg Airport.

The National Police clarified that the drones followed a similar pattern to those that caused a four-hour flight halt in Copenhagen a few days ago.

According to local police, they were over Aalborg for about three hours.

Law enforcement officials could not specify the type of drones or confirm whether they were the same drones that flew over Copenhagen Airport on September 22.

"It's too early to say what the purpose of the drones is and who is behind it," a police spokesman said.

Later, the police reported that attempts to destroy the drones were unsuccessful, and the operators have not yet been detained.

At the same time, the South Jutland police reported that similar drones were seen near airports in Esbjerg, Sonderborg, and Skridstrup. The latter is the base for Danish F-16 and F-35 fighters.

Law enforcement officials noted that there was no danger to passengers or residents of the area, but three flights had to be diverted to other airports. The investigation is ongoing.