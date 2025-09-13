Poland has raised aviation and closed the airport due to the threat of drones. A UAV was intercepted in Romania

Airplanes in Poland (Photo: x.com/DowOperSZ)

On the evening of September 13, Poland raised its military aviation due to the threat of drone strikes on the regions of Ukraine bordering the country. This was reported to by Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Polish and allied planes are operating in the country's skies, and ground-based air defense and radar systems have reached the highest level of readiness.

"These actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at ensuring airspace security and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threat zone," the command said, adding that it is monitoring the situation and is fully prepared to respond immediately.

Lublin Airport has also suspended operations due to the threat, , according to Polish Air Transport Agency.

"Due to military operations, Lublin Airport and the controlled area around the airport are closed for air operations. We will keep you updated on the situation," the statement reads.

According to , the Center for Governmental Security, residents of Chełm, as well as Chełm, Krasnystaw, Łęczna, Świdnica and Włodawa districts in Lublin Voivodeship, received a danger alert.

"Threat of air attack. Be careful. Follow the instructions of the services. Wait for further announcements," the message says .

According to Digi24, Romania also announced an air alert and raised two F-16 fighters – a drone was intercepted in the airspace.

At 18:12, the population of the northern Tulcea county was warned of the drone threat, and at 18:23, F16 aircraft detected the drone in the country's airspace. The drone was tracked to about 20 kilometers southwest of Kilia Weke, where it disappeared from radar.