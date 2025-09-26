Unidentified drones spotted in German region bordering Denmark
Unidentified drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark in the north. This was reported by the media NDR with reference to law enforcement.
Several unidentified drones were spotted on the night of Friday, September 26. Schleswig-Holstein Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Wack said the suspected spying is being investigated.
The Interior Ministry is in "intensive and ongoing negotiations" with the federal government and the Bundeswehr. Police are stepping up their drone defense in coordination with other northern German states. The minister did not provide any details on how many drones have been spotted or where.
"Of course, in Schleswig-Holstein, we are also investigating any suspicions of espionage and sabotage in this case and remain very vigilant in this area," she emphasized.
- On September 22, unknown drones flew into Denmark. At the time, police said that the drones were flown by a "competent operator".
- Several drones were spotted on the night of September 25. The police reported that attempts to destroy the drones were unsuccessful, and the operators have not yet been detained.
- On the night of September 26, the Danish authorities again closed the airspace over Aalborg Airport due to the threat of drones.
