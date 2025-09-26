Unidentified drones spotted in German region bordering Denmark

On the night of September 26, UAVs flew over the land of Schleswig-Holstein

Drone (Illustrative photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

Unidentified drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark in the north. This was reported by the media NDR with reference to law enforcement.

Several unidentified drones were spotted on the night of Friday, September 26. Schleswig-Holstein Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Wack said the suspected spying is being investigated.

The Interior Ministry is in "intensive and ongoing negotiations" with the federal government and the Bundeswehr. Police are stepping up their drone defense in coordination with other northern German states. The minister did not provide any details on how many drones have been spotted or where.

"Of course, in Schleswig-Holstein, we are also investigating any suspicions of espionage and sabotage in this case and remain very vigilant in this area," she emphasized.