UAV flight to Denmark to be discussed at the meeting on the "Drone Wall" and at the level of EU leaders

The European Commission is in contact with all EU members to discuss incidents with drones, Brussels says

Denmark's Aalborg Airport, which was closed due to drones on the night of September 25 (Photo: Bo Amstrup / EPA)

Violations of the airspace of Denmark and other EU countries by drones will be discussed at an informal meeting of the bloc's leaders. The incident with the Scandinavian country will also be considered at the talks on the "Drone Wall". This was reported by European Commission spokesperson Toma Renier and Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Gill, reports Suspilne.

"I can confirm that the Commission is indeed in contact with all our Member States, not just those affected by these recent incursions, but all Member States, to discuss these very serious security issues, and I can tell you that they will also be discussed in detail by the president von der Leyen and heads of state at the informal European Council in Copenhagen next week [October 1]," Gill said, commenting on the drone incursion into Denmark on the night of September 25.

Meanwhile, Rainier said that the incident will also be discussed on Friday, September 26, at a meeting on the "Drone Wall."

According to the spokesperson, the recent drone incursions "once again emphasize the work that is currently underway to build" this project.

"Tomorrow's meeting with the ministers, chaired by commissioner [for defense and space] Kubilius, will be an opportunity to reiterate and discuss the latest developments in Denmark," the official added.