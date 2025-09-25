UAV flight to Denmark to be discussed at the meeting on the "Drone Wall" and at the level of EU leaders
Violations of the airspace of Denmark and other EU countries by drones will be discussed at an informal meeting of the bloc's leaders. The incident with the Scandinavian country will also be considered at the talks on the "Drone Wall". This was reported by European Commission spokesperson Toma Renier and Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Gill, reports Suspilne.
"I can confirm that the Commission is indeed in contact with all our Member States, not just those affected by these recent incursions, but all Member States, to discuss these very serious security issues, and I can tell you that they will also be discussed in detail by the president von der Leyen and heads of state at the informal European Council in Copenhagen next week [October 1]," Gill said, commenting on the drone incursion into Denmark on the night of September 25.
Meanwhile, Rainier said that the incident will also be discussed on Friday, September 26, at a meeting on the "Drone Wall."
According to the spokesperson, the recent drone incursions "once again emphasize the work that is currently underway to build" this project.
"Tomorrow's meeting with the ministers, chaired by commissioner [for defense and space] Kubilius, will be an opportunity to reiterate and discuss the latest developments in Denmark," the official added.
- Earlier, the European Commission reported that in online meetings seven EU member states from Eastern Europe (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria), as well as Ukraine and European commissioner Kubilius, will participate in the discussion on the "Drone Wall".
- The latter stated that the EU could improve its drone detection capabilities within a year, but that a full-fledged "Drone Wall" network to track and destroy targets on land and sea will take much more time.
- On the night of September 25, the second drone incident in Denmark in a week occurred at Aalborg Airport suspended work due to drones that have entered the country again. The Minister of Defense of the Kingdom called the event "hybrid attack".
