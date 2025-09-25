Denmark's Defense Minister calls new drone strike a "hybrid attack"

Danish Defense Minister says it was a hybrid attack using different types of drones

Troel Lund Poulsen (Photo: EPA)

Danish Defense Minister Troel Lund Poulsen called the new drone attack on the country's airspace on the night of September 25 a "hybrid attack." He said this at a briefing, transmits TV2.

Poulsen said it was a hybrid attack using different types of drones, which poses a threat to the country's security.

According to him, those responsible for the launch of the devices have not yet been identified, but "it certainly does not look like a coincidence – it looks like systematic actions."

"Everything points to a professional actor," the minister emphasized, adding that Danish intelligence is closely monitoring the developments.

Poulsen also emphasized that there will be more such hybrid incidents in the future, and Denmark must be prepared to effectively counter them, especially against the backdrop of recent events in other European countries.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard, in turn, drew attention to the fact that the attacks in Denmark were preceded by a series of disturbing incidents in Europe.

"The purpose of such hybrid attacks is to sow fear. It is to create a split, to frighten us... It is more important than ever that we are united," he emphasized.

Defense Chief Michael Hildgaard said that the armed forces are constantly assessing whether to shoot down drones after an overall assessment of public safety. That is why they did not shoot down drones last night.