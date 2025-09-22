Brussels sets date for talks on creating a "Drone Wall" on the border

Both EU members and Ukraine will take part in the discussion of the new defense initiative

Russian "chessmen" (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Friday, September 26, seven European Union member states will have an online meeting with the European Commission and Ukraine to discuss the proposal to create a "Drone Wall" project to protect the EU's eastern border. This was announced by EC spokesperson Thomas Regnier, reports Politico.

According to him, the discussion will be attended by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria, as well as Ukraine and European commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

"This is a concrete follow-up to president [of the European Commission] von der Leyen's announcement, as recent attacks and incursions have already [occurred] in Romania and Poland", – said Regnier.

Von der Leyen used her State of the Union speech in early September to support demands for an EU-backed "Drone Wall," arguing that the bloc should "heed the call of our Baltic friends" to protect its eastern borders.

"Member states remain in the driving seat. We will see what their interest is, how we can help them, what their capabilities are, what their needs are. Following this discussion [on September 26], we will decide on potential next steps hand in hand with these member states and Ukraine," he added.

The head of the European Commission is expected to propose funding options for the "Drone Wall" during an informal meeting of EU leaders in Copenhagen on October 1, two unnamed diplomats told Politico.

In April, the Lithuanian Ministry of the Interior announced that the country, along with Estonia, had not received funding from the EU for the Drone Wall. At the time, the project was estimated at €12 million, reported public broadcaster LRT.