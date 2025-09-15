Europeans need to learn a lot from Ukrainians to create "Drone Wall" – top EU official

Incidents with Russian drones "reaffirmed the conviction" that Europe needs to build an "Eastern Shield," Kubilius said

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: RONALD WITTEK/EPA)

European countries need to adopt many things from Ukraine's experience in countering Russian drones when building their own "Drone Wall". This was stated by European сommissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with Public.

"The incident with the Russian drones [in Poland and Romania] is a very clear signal. I interpret it very simply: [Russian dictator] Putin checks our defense readiness, what means we have to combat drone attacks. As the situation has shown, NATO responded very well. But it also turned out that we do not have the capabilities that Ukraine has. In particular, to fight drones without using missiles that cost a million euros," the official said.

According to him, the incidents with Russian drones "reaffirmed the conviction" that Europe needs to build an "Eastern Shield," one of the most important components of which is the so-called Drone Wall.

"We have a lot to learn from the Ukrainian experience here. We are now working on a clearer concept of what needs to be done and where to start," Kubilius summarized.