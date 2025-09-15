Drone invasion of Poland was Russia's test for NATO – Sikorsky

The Polish Foreign Minister considers the downing of four drones out of about 19 a good result by Ukrainian standards

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Russian drone incursion into Poland on September 10 looks like Moscow's attempt to test NATO's response by gradually escalating without provoking a response. This was reported to The Guardian by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

He pointed to the fact that all the drones that entered Poland were not equipped with explosives, although they could potentially carry them.

"Interestingly, all of them were faulty, which leads me to believe that Russia was trying to test us without starting a war," he said .

Sikorski denies that Polish air defense was unprepared for the invasion, allowing the drones to fly "hundreds of kilometers" into the country and shooting down only four of the approximately 19 UAVs. According to him, in Ukraine, such a result would be recognized as very good.

"The drones did not hit their targets, there was little damage to property, and no one was injured. If this had happened in Ukraine, by Ukrainian standards, it would have been a one hundred percent success," he said .