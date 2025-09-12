Siberia: Drone strike in Poland is a new phase of Russian escalation

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that such actions are both a provocation against NATO and individual countries and a test of the allies' reaction

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

The violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones on September 10 may indicate a new phase of Russian escalation. This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga during a joint briefing with his colleague Radoslav Sikorsky. This was reported by the correspondent of LIGA.net

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that such actions are both a provocation against NATO and individual countries and a test of the allies' reaction, so the response must be strong.

Sibiga also noted that he had notified the Polish side in advance of Russian drones entering Polish airspace. He added that Ukraine expects the arrival of the Polish military delegation to work together with the Ukrainian military.

"Today, only Ukraine has the necessary experience to face such challenges," Sibiga said.

At the same time, Polish Minister Sikorski emphasized that the Russian provocation was directed against a united front-the European Union, Ukraine, and America.

"NATO is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with NATO," he emphasized.

Sikorsky also noted that the intensification of shelling after the Alaska summit once again shows that Moscow is not ready for peace and Russia wants an aggressive war.