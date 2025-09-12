Ukrainian military in Poland to train army to counter drones

Wreckage of Russian drones in Poland (Photo: EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO)

The Ukrainian military will train Polish soldiers to fight drones after Russian drones attacked Polish airspace on September 10. The training is planned to be held in Poland, , according to in the Ministry of National Defense.

As reports RMF 24, polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the proposal with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Polish Chief of the General Staff Wieslaw Kukula with Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy. They discussed the principles of information exchange on air threats and the possibility of cooperating in the field of technology implementation and operational use of reconnaissance and attack drones.

After the discussions, various ideas for implementation emerged, including the option of Polish instructors traveling to Ukraine or Lithuania. However, the Polish Defense Ministry stated that everything would take place on the territory of their country.

"Experts from both countries are conducting extended talks on deeper cooperation in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles and countermeasures. All these activities will take place in Poland," the statement said .