Sikorsky: We had to impose sanctions, but instead we got Alaska
President of the United States Donald Trump should have imposed sanctions against Russia instead of meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. About said minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky during an appearance on Fox News.
Sikorski noted that it was "hard to believe" that the Russian drone invasion of Poland could have been a mistake.
The Polish minister emphasized that it is necessary to change Putin's calculations and convince him that it will not be possible to conquer Ukraine "at an acceptable price."
"And for this we need to impose tougher sanctions against Russia. We need to deprive Russia of resources to continue this criminal war," Sikorsky said.
Regarding Trump's actions, Sikorsky noted that "we were supposed to impose sanctions, but instead we got Alaska, and since then, as you say, the attacks have intensified."
- On the night of September 10, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that, in addition to drone debris, found fragments of the missile.
- France sent to Poland on September 11 additional Rafale fighters after the drone incident.
- According to Welt, five Russian drones were flying to a NATO base in Poland.
- on September 11, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake". At the same time, Foreign Minister Sikorsky denied this.
