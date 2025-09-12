Sikorsky: We had to impose sanctions, but instead we got Alaska

Polish Minister emphasizes that it is necessary to change Putin's calculations and convince him that it will not be possible to conquer Ukraine

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump should have imposed sanctions against Russia instead of meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. About said minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky during an appearance on Fox News.

Sikorski noted that it was "hard to believe" that the Russian drone invasion of Poland could have been a mistake.

The Polish minister emphasized that it is necessary to change Putin's calculations and convince him that it will not be possible to conquer Ukraine "at an acceptable price."

"And for this we need to impose tougher sanctions against Russia. We need to deprive Russia of resources to continue this criminal war," Sikorsky said.

Regarding Trump's actions, Sikorsky noted that "we were supposed to impose sanctions, but instead we got Alaska, and since then, as you say, the attacks have intensified."