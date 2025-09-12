"It is important to stay together". Zelenskyy discusses Russian drone attack with Polish foreign minister

The president thanked Warsaw for its willingness to use the money from the SAFE program for the production of interceptor drones

Radoslaw Sikorski and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Screenshot from the video of the Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the vice prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski regarding the Russian drone attack on the country on September 10. This was stated by the head of state in his social networks.

"We are ready to share our experience, to help train the Polish military and build a defense system together. We are grateful to Poland for its support from the very beginning of the war. We are close neighbors, and in times of such dangers, it is important to stay together," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, some of the topics were pressure on Russia, joint defense production, and Ukraine's membership in the European Union: "It is very important to open the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova with all 27 votes (currently, Ukraine's European integration is opposed by the Hungary. – Ed.")

Zelenskyy added that he also discussed with Sikorski the European Union's SAFE rearmament program and the ability to use the money from it to manufacture interceptor drones.

"I thank Poland for its willingness to implement this. We agreed to work out all the issues at the level of teams," the president summarized.