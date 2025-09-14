Poland says the West should consider shooting down Russian targets over Ukraine

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski suggested that the West shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. The official said this in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, transmits tagesschau media.

"If you ask me personally, we have to think about it [a no-fly zone over Ukraine]. Technically, we, as NATO and the European Union, would be able to do this, but this decision cannot be made by Poland alone, but only together with its allies," Sikorski said.

The Minister also proposes to take coordinated actions against the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.

"Germany or NATO could create a maritime control zone in the North Sea and thus control the entry of these ancient ships into the Baltic Sea. If at least one of these Russian vessels, two of which have already sank in the Sea of Azov, sinking in the Baltic Sea, we will face an environmental disaster of unprecedented proportions," the Foreign Minister said.