Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to intercept Russian targets together with NATO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine proposes to intercept Russian air targets jointly with NATO. This was stated by the head of state after meeting with advisors to the leaders of the UK, Germany, France and Italy.
Zelenskyy noted that it is necessary to finalize the development of security guarantees as soon as possible, which advisors are engaged in, as Moscow "not only does not show any desire to end the war, but also resorts to escalation, to real threats to Europe" by launching drones in Poland.
Read also
"We also discussed our country's readiness to share its experience and contribute to NATO's common defense. We propose to jointly intercept all Russian targets," the president said.
- Earlier, supreme Allied commander Europe, Grynkewich was asked if it was time to shoot down Russian targets over the west of Ukraine as they approached the border. The commander replied that as part of the new Operation Eastern Sentinel the Alliance is focused on the defense of its territory.
Comments (0)