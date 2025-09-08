Continuation of the meeting of the "coalition of the willing": Zelenskyy's team talks to Europe

Developments on security guarantees for Kyiv "have already been prepared in both political and military parts," said the head of the OP

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak held a video call with national security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France to discuss guarantees and military assistance for Ukraine, as well as strengthening sanctions against Moscow. The official said wrote this in his social networks.

"The conversation was held as a follow-up to the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" held in Paris on September 4, 2025. We are agreeing on a clear system of security guarantees for Ukraine. The developments have already been prepared in both the political and military parts," Yermak said.

He noted that against the backdrop of intensified missile and drone attacks by the occupiers against Ukraine (in particular, the first attack on the government building during the war with Iskander missile), it is necessary to further strengthen Kyiv's position in countering Russian aggression.

According to the head of the OP, additional support for Ukraine, in particular its air defense, as well as tougher sanctions against Moscow, are needed.

"We discussed with our partners the next practical steps and measures in these areas. We continue to work," the official summarized.

There is no official position of national security adviser in Ukraine, but these functions are usually performed by Yermak.

Also on September 8, the head of the OP had a conversation with the Secretary of State, Acting National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Mark Rubio, informing him of the Russian strikes and discussing security guarantees, defense support, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and coordination with partners.