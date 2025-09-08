Yermak talks to Rubio about Iskander strike on government building

The Presidential Administration and the US Secretary of State discussed security guarantees, defense support and strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

The head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak told the US Secretary of State, acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio about the Russian missile attack on the government building. The head of the Office of the President reported this to on social media.

Yermak and Rubio had a phone conversation on Monday, September 8. The head of the OP informed about the constant attacks of Russians, who attack Ukrainian cities, residential buildings with drones and missiles.

"They are killing civilians, children, destroying our infrastructure. For the first time, the enemy attacked the government building of Ukraine – the strike was made by an Iskander ballistic missile," Yermak wrote.

The parties also discussed security guarantees, defense support, strengthening sanctions against Russia and coordination with partners.

Yermak stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin understands only force, he does not want to stop the war, so it is necessary to continue pressure on the aggressor state.

The President of Ukraine thanked US President Donald Trump for his leadership in ending Russia's war against Ukraine and the entire American people for their support and assistance.

UPDATED AT 20:30. Yermak edited the post to remove the reference to the Iskander missile used by the Russians to attack the government building being a ballistic missile.