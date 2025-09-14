Sikorsky: Ukrainians to train Poles in drone warfare at NATO center

It is Ukrainians who will teach the West how to confront Moscow, not vice versa, Polish Foreign minister said

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

The Polish military will learn from their Ukrainian counterparts how to counter Russian drones at a NATO training center in Poland. This was announced by the minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Radoslaw Sikorski reported in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to him, Polish anti-drone teams will be trained by Ukrainian operators to help defend against future attacks by Moscow.

Sikorski noted that Ukrainians "have better equipment for dealing with Russian drones, and they have much deeper and more up-to-date experience of resisting the Russian army."

"This is something that the public and the governments in the west need urgently to integrate in their thinking … that it is the Ukrainians who will be training us how to stand up to Russia, not the other way around," the minister emphasized.

He added that Polish teams will be trained in best practices for countering drones at a NATO training center in Poland, a "safer environment" than training in Ukraine.