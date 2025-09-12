Polish military to visit Ukraine to "work on air defense" – Sybiha

Now only Ukraine has the necessary experience to counter Russian attacks, Foreign Minister said

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

on September 18, a delegation of Polish military officers will visit Ukraine to work with Ukrainian counterparts after the September 10 Russian drone attack on Poland. This was announced by foreign minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with Danish FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Kyiv.

"The President of Ukraine has repeatedly said this, that we should probably already think about joint coordination of the air defense system, both Ukrainian and European, in this case on a bilateral basis with Poland, in order to coordinate our efforts. [On September 10], the Ukrainian side informed the Polish side in advance of the arrival of these [Russian] drones in Polish airspace," the Ukrainian official said.

According to him, Ukraine is expecting a delegation of Polish military to arrive on September 18 to "work" with their Ukrainian counterparts.

"Today, only Ukraine has the necessary experience to face such challenges," emphasized Sybiha.