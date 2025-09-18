Ukraine and Poland establish a Joint Working Group on Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Denys Shmyhal and Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine and Poland are starting to cooperate in the field of unmanned aerial systems by creating a joint working group. This was reported to by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

september 18, Defense Minister signs memorandum with Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh.

"We are taking our security cooperation to a new level in response to the Russian terror that threatens Ukraine and other European countries. Joint training programs will be a central element of this working group," Shmyhal said.

It will also be:

→ facilitate the exchange of operational knowledge and experience in the field of UAVs;

→ develop and test methods of using and countering drones, integrate innovative technologies;

→ strengthen interoperability between the armed forces of Ukraine and Poland and ensure compatibility with NATO standards.

In addition, Shmyhal and Kosinyak-Kamysh signed a Joint Declaration on Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation. In this document, they agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas, including, in particular, SAFE and PURL.

The defense ministers also signed a letter of appeal to NATO defense ministers. They called on the Allies to send experts to the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) and to actively participate in its projects.

Photo: Ministry of Defense