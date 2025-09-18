Kosiniak-Kamysh arrives in Ukraine with a delegation from the Polish Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces

The Polish delegation intends to discuss the security situation in the context of Russian aggression and further support for Ukraine

Photo: X / Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh has arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by , the press service of the Polish ministry.

The official is on a visit to Kyiv with a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Poland.

During the visit, Kosinyak-Kamysh is expected to discuss with his counterpart Denys Shmyhal, among other things, military cooperation, further support for the defense of Ukraine and the security situation in the context of Russian aggression.

