Kosiniak-Kamysh arrives in Ukraine with a delegation from the Polish Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh has arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by , the press service of the Polish ministry.
The official is on a visit to Kyiv with a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Poland.
During the visit, Kosinyak-Kamysh is expected to discuss with his counterpart Denys Shmyhal, among other things, military cooperation, further support for the defense of Ukraine and the security situation in the context of Russian aggression.
- on September 12, Poland's Defense Ministry announced that the Ukrainian military would train Polish soldiers in combating drones on the territory of Poland.
- On the same day, Sibiga confirmed that a delegation of Polish military will visit Ukraine to work with Ukrainian counterparts after the September 10 Russian drone attack on Poland.
- The Foreign Ministry also wants to discuss plans on how to work together with other partners to improve airspace security.
