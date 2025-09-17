High-level Polish military delegation to visit Ukraine this week – MFA

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

High-level Polish military personnel will visit Ukraine this week. This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Georgiy Tykhyi, reports RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, last week, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced during the visit of Polish diplomat Radoslaw Sikorski that a delegation from Poland would come to study the Ukrainian experience.

"As of now, there is a date for the visit of this delegation. There are already details, but since we usually do not announce such visits for security reasons, I will not be able to go into details," said Tychyi .

He reiterated that Ukraine expects a Polish delegation this week.

"The delegation will be at a high level," Tychyi said, adding that further details are likely to come from the Ministry of Defense and the head of the department, Denys Shmyhal regarding the visit.

"We are ready to share our experience with Poland. And we are convinced that this visit will also be an important step on this path. We will also be able to discuss plans on how we can work together with other partners to improve the security of our airspace and that of our allies," summarized the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

On September 12, Poland's Defense Ministry announced that the Ukrainian military would train Polish soldiers in combating drones on the territory of Poland.

On the same day, Sibiga confirmed that a delegation of Polish military would visit Ukraine to work with Ukrainian counterparts after the September 10 Russian drone attack on Poland.