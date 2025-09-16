Zelensky on Russian drones in Poland: Putin is testing what NATO is ready for
The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is testing NATO and wants to see what the Alliance is ready for by violating Polish airspace with drones. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News.
The head of state was asked what message Putin was sending to Europeans after British fighter jets flew air defense missions over Poland using Russian drones.
"He is testing NATO. He wants to see what NATO is ready for, what it is capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will react to it," the president said.
Zelenskyy also added that by violating Poland's airspace, Russia is sending the West another signal about Ukraine.
"They are sending another signal. Do not dare to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, because you may need them yourself," the head of state said.
- on September 11, Zelensky compared russian drone attacks in Poland with the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014.
- september 13 in Poland has begun nATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel in response to a Russian drone attack on the country three days earlier.
- The next day, Polish President Nawrocki agreed to deployment of NATO allied troops on the territory of his country as part of a new NATO operation.
