Zelensky on Russian drones in Poland: Putin is testing what NATO is ready for

Zelenskyy believes that Russian drones in Poland are also a signal to the West not to transfer additional air defense systems to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is testing NATO and wants to see what the Alliance is ready for by violating Polish airspace with drones. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News.

The head of state was asked what message Putin was sending to Europeans after British fighter jets flew air defense missions over Poland using Russian drones.

"He is testing NATO. He wants to see what NATO is ready for, what it is capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will react to it," the president said.

Zelenskyy also added that by violating Poland's airspace, Russia is sending the West another signal about Ukraine.

"They are sending another signal. Do not dare to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, because you may need them yourself," the head of state said.