Zelenskyy compares Russian drones' flight to Poland to occupation of Crimea

The head of state noted that it was a different war in which the role of "green men" was played by the aggressor country's drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the Russian drone attack on Poland to the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea in 2014. The President said this during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Kyiv.

"In my opinion, the worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea. How is it different? It's just a technological war, and you don't need people in green uniforms, "little green men" as they were called, who just walked into your territory. Today is a different war. Today, Russian-made drones have played the same role in Poland," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that the most dangerous thing in this situation, as it was during the occupation of Crimea, is if, for example, United States or other partners send signals such as "the main thing is not to bring it to war," and the internal situation in the country as "the main thing is to go very calmly."

"And that's why, for me, it's very similar to Crimea. I think it looks like a rehearsal. And that's why I share what I think, because the messages from [Russian dictator] Putin, they are in the media, they are open, they have always been about certain parts of Poland that were "given" to Poland by the Soviet Union. That is, the rhetoric is the same (as with Ukraine. – Ed.)," the head of state added.