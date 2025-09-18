Polish Defense Minister announces agreement with Ukraine on drones

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh praised the openness and readiness of the Ukrainian side to cooperate

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh (Photo: Adam Kumorowicz/EPA)

Poland will cooperate with Ukraine in acquiring skills in the use of drones. This was announced by the Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, cited by RMF24.

The head of the Polish Defense Ministry arrived in Ukraine on September 18. During his visit, he visited the Polish military cemetery in Bykivnia near Kyiv. He is also scheduled to meet with Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

"We will sign an agreement on cooperation between the ministries, as well as on the acquisition of drone operation skills. The talks will focus on developing joint industry initiatives. I think the Poles are looking forward to it – after such a large-scale effort to help the population," said Kosiniak-Kamysh.

He added that "another issue is to improve the qualifications of our military personnel based on the experience gained in Ukraine".

"Implementation of the experience gained on the new battlefield is crucial for the transformation of the Polish Armed Forces and NATO as a whole," the minister emphasized.

He praised the openness and willingness of the Ukrainian side to cooperate.

"I understand the emotions that sometimes arise between us, between Poland and Ukraine, but they should not overshadow our strategic goal. The enemy is elsewhere. He cannot be found inside us, among us," added the Polish Defense Minister.