82% of Poles do not believe that the Russian drone strike was accidental – IBRiS poll

81.7% of Poles do not believe that the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones was accidental. This is evidenced by the results of an IBRiS survey conducted for Radio ZET, transmits ONET.

According to the results, only 10.6% of respondents agree with the US president's assumption Donald Trumpthe majority of respondents believe that this may have been unintentional. Another 7.7% of respondents have no opinion on this issue.

Voters of the Confederation (18%), the Civic Coalition (17%), and the New Left (17%) support the version of the "mistake" the most.

Among Law and Justice voters, only 4% believe that the drones were intruded upon by accident.

The survey was conducted on September 13-14, 2025, by telephone interviews (CATI) among 1,067 respondents.