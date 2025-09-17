82% of Poles do not believe that the Russian drone strike was accidental – IBRiS poll
81.7% of Poles do not believe that the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones was accidental. This is evidenced by the results of an IBRiS survey conducted for Radio ZET, transmits ONET.
According to the results, only 10.6% of respondents agree with the US president's assumption Donald Trumpthe majority of respondents believe that this may have been unintentional. Another 7.7% of respondents have no opinion on this issue.
Voters of the Confederation (18%), the Civic Coalition (17%), and the New Left (17%) support the version of the "mistake" the most.
Among Law and Justice voters, only 4% believe that the drones were intruded upon by accident.
The survey was conducted on September 13-14, 2025, by telephone interviews (CATI) among 1,067 respondents.
- On the night of September 10, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that, in addition to drone debris, found fragments of the missile.
- As of September 12, Poland has already recorded 21 airspace violations by Russian drones.
- US President Donald Trump said that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake". At the same time, the Polish Foreign Ministry denied this.
Comments (0)