Brussels announces talks on the "Drone Wall" on the EU's eastern border – Ukraine is invited

The European Commission wants to quickly implement a project to protect against Russian drones, a top EU official said

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius has announced that he plans to hold talks with the defense ministers of Eastern European countries and a representative of Ukraine on the creation of a "Drone Wall" along the bloc's eastern border, a project that has become urgent due to Russia's drone attack on Poland. The European official announced this plan in an interview with Reuters.

According to him, the conversation is scheduled for the fourth week of September.

Kubilius noted that some EU countries had already discussed the idea of creating an anti-drone defense line before the Russian drone invasion of Poland on September 10, and the European Commission now wants to quickly implement this concept.

"We want really to move ahead with very, very intensive and effective preparations to start to fill this gap, which is really very dangerous for us... as quickly as we can do it," the European Commissioner said.

He noted that he will hold a videoconference on the "Drone Wall" with the defense ministers of Eastern Europe and a representative of Ukraine, who will be able to share the experience of a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I just came back from Kyiv two days ago and we were talking both with the government and also with industry. They're keen to share their experience and know-how," the official said.

Kubilius added that the discussions are still at an early stage, but he sees the project as a combination of sensors, various weapons, and jamming systems that will detect and neutralize approaching drones.

The European official noted that it is too early to estimate the cost of such a system or the time required to create it, but, according to him, some public analysts' estimates suggest that it can be done within a year.