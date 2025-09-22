Chief of the Ukrainian Forces and Romanian head of Staff discuss joint counteraction to threats from Russian attacks
Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a call with the chief of the Romanian Army Defense Staff, Gheorghiță Vlad, to discuss joint counteraction to threats from Russian air targets.
Syrskyi informed the Romanian general about the current situation in the combat areas and the key needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Read also
"We also discussed other issues of mutual interest, in particular in the context of joint counteraction to threats related to the crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by means of air attack by the Russian aggressor," the military leader wrote.
- On September 13, a Russian drone stayed in Romanian airspace for 50 minutes, tracked by two F-16 fighters, until it left Romanian territory. In response, president Zelenskyy noted that the Russian military cannot fail to understand where their drones are aimed. This is not the first time that Russia has violated Romanian airspace.
- The next day, Romania summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident – in response, Moscow called Bucharest's protest allegedly "far-fetched and unfounded" and said about the "UFO".
Comments (0)