Chief of the Ukrainian Forces and Romanian head of Staff discuss joint counteraction to threats from Russian attacks

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief)

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a call with the chief of the Romanian Army Defense Staff, Gheorghiță Vlad, to discuss joint counteraction to threats from Russian air targets.

Syrskyi informed the Romanian general about the current situation in the combat areas and the key needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"We also discussed other issues of mutual interest, in particular in the context of joint counteraction to threats related to the crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by means of air attack by the Russian aggressor," the military leader wrote.