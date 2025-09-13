Zelensky reacts to the drone in Romania: Russians understand where their UAVs are flying, it's no accident

The President emphasized that it is necessary to take and implement joint decisions against Russia right now

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone's flight to Romania and the air raid in Poland. According to him, the Russian military cannot help but understand where exactly their drones are headed.

"The Russian military understands exactly where their drones are headed and how much time they can spend in the air. The routes are always calculated. This cannot be an accident, a mistake, or an act of some lower-level commanders. This is a clear expansion of the war by Russia, and this is exactly how they do it: small steps at first, and in the end, big losses," he said .

On the evening of September 13, a Russian drone flew into Romania, penetrating up to 10 km into the country's territory and operating in its airspace for about 50 minutes, Zelenskyy said. Romania raised combat aircraft – two F-16 fighters. Poland has also deployed a military response to the threat of Russian drone attacks.

Russian drones were also spotted in various regions of Ukraine throughout the day, including on the border with Belarus. According to preliminary information, the airspace of Volyn was used to launch the UAV in the direction of Volyn

"That is why we must always act preventively, based on the principle that there are no insignificant military threats from those who are used to destroying the independence and lives of others. Russia is used to it and should feel the consequences. We need sanctions against Russia," Zelensky emphasized .

According to him, that is why Ukraine has proposed to its partners to create a joint defense system.

"Don't wait for dozens of 'shaheds' and ballistics to finally make a decision," he said .