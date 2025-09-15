Drone in Romania. Bucharest summoned the Russian ambassador, but he reported a UFO and rejected the protest

Drone (Illustrative photo: General Staff))

On September 14, Romania summoned Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipaev after a Russian drone flew into the country a day earlier. Bucharest protested to Moscow, said in a statement by the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

"The Romanian side has expressed its strong protest against this unacceptable and irresponsible act, which constitutes a violation of Romania's sovereignty. Such recurring situations lead to an escalation and increased threats to regional security," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement .

The Russian side was asked to immediately take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Bucharest is in constant contact with its allies and other EU members.

The Russian embassy in Romania said it rejected the protest and called it "far-fetched and unfounded." According to them, Bucharest did not provide "convincing" confirmation that the aircraft belonged to Russia.

"On September 13, the Romanian Ministry of Defense spotted another UFO in the skies over the country and hastened to announce that it was a Russian drone," the statement reads.

Russia's ambassador to Romania also said that the facts allegedly indicate that there was a "deliberate provocation" by Kyiv, which is trying to involve European countries in a "dangerous military adventure" against Russia by any means.